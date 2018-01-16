Kootenay ICE announce Lake Windermere Hockey Festival details

The Kootenay ICE Hockey Club, along with the Columbia Valley Rockies, announced Tuesday the details for the Lake Windermere Hockey Festival presented by St. Eugene Golf Resort and Casino.

The event is taking place on Sunday, January 21.

It starts off with the ICE holding an open practice at the Eddie Mountain Arena from 2:15-3:15 p.m. Minor hockey players from the area are all invited to watch during this time. In addition to the ICE players, Shivers is expected to be in attendance. The ICE Country tent will be onsite and will feature exciting prizes and merchandise.

Following practice, the ICE, Rockies and minor hockey teams will skate on Lake Windermere by Kinsmen Beach from 3:45-5 p.m. The ICE encourage fans to bring items to be autographed as the players will be mingling throughout the event.

“The Kootenay ICE have been anticipating this event with excitement for a long time,” said Matt Cockell, President and General Manager. “The Kootenay ICE are excited to connect with the entire East Kootenay area and there is no better way than skating outdoors on the lake.”

The following are additional details about the event:

• St. Eugene will be giving away swag, prizes and will have staff on hand promoting selective resort packages.

• Two (2) lucky minor hockey teams will have an exclusive skate on the lake with the ICE and Rockies from 3:45-4:15 p.m. Other minor hockey teams will be invited onto the ice after that.

• McSweeney jerky will be providing beef jerky to fans/spectators at the lake and will have a table set up.

• Kootenay ICE merchandise will be available for purchase onsite underneath the ICE Country tent.

• The ICE will be giving away four (4) tickets to an upcoming home game.

– From the Kootenay ICE

(Photo courtesy of the Kootenay ICE)