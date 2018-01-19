Cranbrook businesses team up for Computer Donation Day

Business owners in Cranbrook are teaming up to help connect families to needed technology.

A computer donation day is being held 10 am to 4 pm Friday at the Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce office.

Sebastian van der Horst of Kootenay Computer says their goal is taking unused equipment and giving it to families in need.

“If an older computer is not used anymore, it will go to the dump or go to a recycling place,” van der Horst says. “Now what we’ll do is we’ll assess the hardware, we’ll make sure that everything is clean. If its an older computer and is not really working anymore, we’ll use parts to fix other computers.”

van der Horst says its important people have a working PC in their home.

“Everything you do, you are doing it with a computer,” van der Horst says. “Check a bus schedule, book a flight, check your account balances at the bank, apply for a job, but also job skills. It helps immensely.”

School District 5 is already donating 50 used PCs for the event this year.

van der Horst says 100 were donated last year, with 65 given away.

– Sebastian van der Horst, Kootenay Computer