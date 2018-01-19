$224K anti racism funding to benefit Cranbrook, Fernie groups

Efforts to fight racism in the East Kootenay just got a boost from the BC Government.

The province announced Thursday it was injecting $224,000 into its Organizing Against Racism and Hate Program.

The initiative has 32 member communities including Cranbrook and Fernie.

The East Kootenay Organization for Human Dignity and Equality and the Elk Valley Metis Association are able to apply for a piece of the funding.

The money aims to help communities address incidents of racism, hate and discrimination.

Organizations who secure funding create engaging activities for outreach, educational opportunities and workshops to challenge intolerance.

The province’s Multiculturalism Act was created in 1993 in an effort to recognize the diversity of British Columbians and promote inclusion.