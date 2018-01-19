KIJHL: Dynamiters ready up for road weekend

The Kimberley Dynamiters are on the road taking on the Columbia Valley Rockies Friday.

The Eddie Mountain Division-leading Nitros have won 11 of their last 12 games.

Head Coach Derek Stuart attributes their success to their compete level, which he says has risen significantly since the beginning of December.

“I think the guys are buying in and focusing more on a team first attitude.” says Stuart. “Moving pucks to open players I think has been a lot better than it was before Christmas.”

Stuart says they need to remain consistent down the stretch as they try to secure the top seed.

“Trying to play your best and your hardest every single shift of every single game, and there’s not many left.” says Stuart. “We have a lot of road games but I think [we need] to focus on how we play and not really pay too much attention to our opponent right now.”

Cam Russell continues to be an offensive threat for Kimberley with 14 points in his last 10 games.

The Nitros take on the second place Creston Valley Thunder Cats Saturday.

Elsewhere the Fernie Ghostriders are in Spokane Friday before heading to Castlegar the following night.

– Derek Stuart, Kimberley Dynamiters Head Coach