The Fernie Ghostriders snapped an eight game losing streak in Spokane Thursday night.

The Riders edged the Braves 6-5 and outshot Spokane 48-41.

Tristan Downe, Ethan Jang and Devyn Stewart all enjoyed two-point nights.

The win is Fernie’s first since they beat Golden 5-4 December 16th.

The Ghostriders will stay in Spokane for another clash with the Braves Friday.

Elsewhere the Kimberley Dynamiters are on the road taking on the Columbia Valley Rockies.