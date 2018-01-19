WHL: ICE look to ignite streak vs. Oil Kings Friday

The Kootenay ICE kick off a seven game homestand Friday against the Edmonton Oil Kings.

The ICE are looking for a third straight victory after beating the Central Division leading Medicine Hat Tigers Wednesday.

Head Coach James Patrick says they have an opportunity to gain some ground in their division on home ice over the next couple weeks.

“When you step back and look at it, you really want to solidify where you are in the standings, especially in our division.” says Patrick. “It’s a cliche but you can only focus on one game at a time.”

The ICE are coming off back to back wins after losing five straight games.

Patrick says some key peices have returned to the lineup and it’s helped out a lot.

“I’ll be the first to admit it, we don’t have a lot of depth on defence so [when]you lose Martin Bodak for a month at the World Juniors, it affected us.” says Patrick. “You get Martin back and it kind of changes the complexion of our defence.”

Bodak scored twice in Wednesday’s win in Medicine Hat.

Kootenay is 12-7-2 on home ice this season and sits nine points ahead of Calgary for the third and final playoff spot.

Friday’s game is Kootenay’s only match of the weekend until Tuesday when they host the Hurricanes.

Brant Hilton has the call on The Drive starting with the pre game show at 6:35.

