WHL: ICE struggle to score in 5-1 loss to Edmonton

The Kootenay ICE couldn’t recover from a shaky first period against the Edmonton Oil Kings Friday.

The ICE were handed a 5-1 loss by the Edmonton Oil Kings despite outshooting their opponent 44-19.

Matt Berlin had a rough start to his ICE debut allowing four of his first five shots against to slip by him.

Edmonton’s Todd Scott was dialed in making 43 stops in the Oil Kings’ winning effort.

Sebastian Streu scored the lone goal for Kootenay, his sixth of the season, assisted by Camerson Hausinger and Jonathan Smart on the power play.

The ICE are back in action Tuesday at home versus the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

Kootenay trails Lethbridge by three points for second place in the Central Division.

Full story to come.