Cranbrook Fire Hall renovations uncovering hidden treasures

New owners of Cranbrook’s old fire hall are discovering difficulties and delight renovating the downtown heritage building.

Jesse Roberts and Fred Williams are redeveloping the site as a restaurant pub while keeping its history intact.

Roberts says they’ve exposed beautiful wood more than nine decades old.

“We can’t use it for the structure of the building anymore, so now we get to use it for our tabletops and bar tops and décor around the restaurant,” Roberts says.

He says the findings are real treasures that will add to the building’s new look.

“The upstairs flooring is brand new, never seen before, 90-year-old wood floor,” Roberts says. “We get to expose that, pull off the flooring that was in there for the Fire Department and use that for our restaurant flooring.”

Roberts says they’ve had to jump through certain hoops in construction, due to the building’s heritage status.

He says there’s been more positive than negative surprises and still expects work to be done in June.

