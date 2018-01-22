Extent of damage unknown after Elkview mine incident

Teck Resources says its too soon to say how an incident at its Elkview mine will affect production.

The Vancouver based company is describing an occurence at the dryer on the operation east of Sparwood as a “significant pressure event”.

No injuries were reported.

Teck claims there were no adverse health or environmental effects but they are assessing the extent of the damage and how it will potentially impact their performance.

The mine continues to operate at a reduced production rate using the unaffected facilities at the mine.