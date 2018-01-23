WHL: ICE looking to solve struggles against Lethbridge

The Kootenay ICE are in tough Tuesday against a team that has owned them this season.

This from Head Coach James Patrick as the ICE welcome the Lethbridge Hurricanes to town.

Kootenay hasn’t been able to beat the Canes this season, being outscored 15-2 in three games.

Patrick says Lethbridge is a team they just haven’t been able to solve.

“They’ve got some really good, strong two-way players, they’re a big team, their defence is physcial, they’ve got strong guys on the puck, that’s what their forward makeup is.” says Patrick. “Right now they could be the best team in our division.”

Patrick says Lethbridge is a team they have to start beating.

“It gets harder and harder.” explains Patrick. “Lethbridge is a team that’s owned us this year and I don’t know if it’s the matchup or how they play that’s been real hard on us but we have to find a way to solve them and play better against them.”

Lethbridge is the hottest team in the division right now – winning six of their last 10 games.

Kootenay trails the second place Hurricanes by five points.

