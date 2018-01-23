Elkford residents voicing concerns over Bingay mine proposal

Elkford residents are voicing their opposition to an estimated $380 million coal mine proposed for the Elk Valley.

This from Melanie Wagner, who was one of over 100 people at a meeting last week with Kootenay East’s MLA discussing the proposed Bingay Coal Main Project.

Wagner is one of the organizers for a Facebook group against the mine’s development.

She says they need to do what they can to keep Elkford’s lifestyle intact.

“With the river, the air quality, the wildlife, the impact it will have on the residents to be able to use the area,” Wagner says. “We have a pretty amazing provincial park and you would have to drive through the coal mine to get to it if that coal mine were to come to pass.”

She’s worried work proposed along Bingay Creek and the Elk River could affect drinking water and wildlife.

“Their plan is not feasible. They are going to be right on our river, which is extremely important to the fish life,” Wagner says. “We already have issues with air quality from the other coal mines, so lots of dust, and this mine would be in our valley bottom, so we would have a lot more issues there.”

Wagner hopes residents will support a petition against the project getting underway in the coming weeks.

Developers hope to mine coal along Bingay Creek and the Elk River for 13 years.

The District of Elkford recently sent a letter to the province declaring they no longer support long-planned project.

(Photo of Blue Lake near Bingay Creek from Joy Segovia / Facebook)

– Melanie Wagner, Bingay Coal Mine Concerns Group organizer