KIJHL: Ghostriders road swing continues Tuesday in Invermere

The Fernie Ghostriders battle the Columbia Valley Rockies on the road Tuesday.

The Riders are chasing the Rockies for third in the Eddie Mountain Division.

With 10 games remaining, Fernie is 12 points behind Columbia Valley but has two games in hand.

Ghostriders Head Coach Craig Mohr believes there’s still a chance they finish ahead of the Rockies.

“There’s not a ton of time left in the year but we do get to play them [in Invermere] and then back at our barn so if we’re going to try and reel them in obviously we [have to] win those last two games against them.” says Mohr. “We’re feeling pretty good right now.”

Mohr says it all starts with goaltending and he believes he can rely on both Zak Larson and Broc Merkl down the stretch.

“It gives the guys in front of them some confidence.” says Mohr. “When you know you’ve got that good goaltending you play with bigger confidence so they’re huge.”

Mohr adds the vibe inside the locker room is positive after a weekend road trip where they won two of three.

Tuesday’s game is live on 99.1 The Drive starting with the pre game show at 7:00 PM.

– Craig Mohr, Fernie Ghostriders Head Coach