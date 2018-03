Game five of the Eddie Mountain Division final goes Monday night in Kimberley.

The Columbia Valley Rockies forced a fifth match after shutting out the Dynamiters 1-0 on home ice Saturday.

This after the Nitros pushed the Rockies to the brink with a 3-1 win in Invermere on Friday.

Kimberley leads the series three games to one.

The winner of the series will take on either the Nelson Leafs or Castlegar Rebels in the Kootenay Conference final.

The Leafs currently lead the Rebels three games to one.