East Kootenay snowpack 120%, increasing flood risk

The East Kootenay is facing an increased risk of flooding due to a high snowpack.

The BC River Forecast Centre says, as of March 1st, the region has a snow basin index of 120 per cent up from 115 per cent at the start of February.

It believes the snow index will probably continue to grow in many parts of the province due to La Niña.

The Similkameen has the highest snowpack as of March 1st at 144 per cent while the Stikine is the lowest at 68 per cent.

Nearly 80 per cent of the annual B.C. snowpack typically accumulates by early March.

However, the centre says in previous years La Niña has caused snowpacks to grow more rapidly than normal through the March and April.

This means it is unlikely the flooding risk will ease much prior to the melt season.

Snowpack is one element of seasonal flood risk during BC’s freshet season as weather patterns during the melt season plays a critical role in whether or not flooding occurs.

The River Forecast Centre says it will continue to monitor snow pack conditions and will provide an updated seasonal flood risk forecast in the April 1st 2018 bulletin, which is scheduled for

release on April 9th.