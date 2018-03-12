WHL: Kootenay ICE eliminated from playoff contention

The Kootenay ICE are eliminated from playoff contention for the third straight season.

The ICE were edged 4-3 in overtime by the Edmonton Oil Kings on Sunday, their tenth straight loss.

Kootenay also fell 2-1 in OT to Regina on Friday.

Head Coach James Patrick says it’s been a tough past six weeks.

“This is the way this game is, no one feels sorry for you, the other teams don’t feel sorry for you.” says Patrick. “You have to make your own breaks and you have to stop the bleeding when a team gets on a tough roll.”

Patrick still believes they’ve come a long way from September despite their recent struggles.

“A lot of our young players have improved.” says Patrick. “We’ve made strides but we just weren’t able to get those seven or eight more points that were there, they were really there the last month.”

The ICE have just three games left on their 2017-18 season schedule.

Kootenay visits the Calgary Hitmen on Wednesday before heading to Red Deer to play the Rebels on Friday.

The ICE round out their season in Cranbrook versus Rebels on Saturday.

