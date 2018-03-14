Ktunaxa citizen suggests Council misguided on Jumbo resort

A man who calls himself a leader in the Ktunaxa Nation believes the entire community isn’t opposed to Jumbo Glacier Resort.

Rob Louie Jr. wants to be a mediator between the Nation and the developers of the controversial ski resort in the Purcell Mountains.

The Ktunaxa Nation Council has long argued the site, known as Qat’Muk, is home of the grizzly bear spirit and should be left alone.

Since the Supreme Court of Canada ruled last year the development did not infringe the Ktunaxa’s religious rights, Louie says the company behind the resort, Glacier Resorts Ltd., approached him to be part of a so-called reconciliation process.

“I don’t see them as the Boogeyman,” he explains. “I’m helping to organize ourselves so that we can hear more voices within the Nation, including and especially those that support the plan for Jumbo Glacier Resort.”