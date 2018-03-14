WHL: ICE carry double digit losing skid into Calgary

The Kootenay ICE want to finish the season strong despite being out of the playoff picture.

This from forward Sebastian Streu as the ICE pay a visit to the Calgary Hitmen Wednesday night for their third last game of the year.

Kootenay has won four of five games versus the Hitmen this season.

Streu says they’ve been told tryouts for next season start now.

“Coaches will be watching who shows up to play and who’s going to be taking those spots.” says Streu. “Obviously we’re going to lose three pretty good players in [Colton Kroeker, Alec Baer and Colton Veloso] but now it’s time for the young guys to step up and fill those spots.”

The ICE were taken out of playoff contention last Saturday when the Red Deer Rebels beat Medicine Hat to clinch the third and final playoff spot in the Central Division.

Kootenay has also lost ten straight games heading into Wednesday’s affair.

Streu says they still have to go out there and compete as hard as they can.

“Our season is pretty much over now that we can’t make the playoffs but we can’t let that bother us.” says Streu. “We still have to go out there and play our best and win some hockey games.”

The ICE head to Red Deer on Friday for the first half of a home-and-home with the Rebels.

– Sebastian Streu, Kootenay ICE forward