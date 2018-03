The City of Kimberley Fire Department responded to a structural collapse call in the area of Kimbrook Crescent at 2:40 pm Wednesday.

Emergency personnel with the assistance of canine units and heavy equipment extensively searched the debris to ensure that no one was trapped.

There were no injuries to civilians or responders.

(Photo Credit: Chris Newel of Kimberley RCMP / Facebook)

– From the Kimberley Fire Department / Facebook