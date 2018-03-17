WHL: ICE shut out Rebels to close 2017-18 campaign

The Kootenay ICE shut out the Red Deer Rebels 5-0 Saturday night to close out their 2017-18 season.

Cameron Hausinger had a pair of goals in the winning effort while Colton Veloso, Kaeden Taphorn and Alec Baer all added one of their own.

The ICE finish the season with a 27-38-5-2 record and miss the playoffs for the third straight year.

ICE captain Colton Kroeker, Alec Baer and Colton Veloso will all call it a WHL career as they age out and move on to the next chapter of their young lives.

Full story to come.