KIJHL: Dynamiters pull even with Leafs in Kootenay Conference Final

The Kimberley Dynamiters are back even with the Nelson Leafs after a 5-2 win Tuesday night.

The Nitros and Leafs are tied at two games a piece in the best-of-seven Kootenay Conference Final.

Dynamiters d-man Mason Palaga had a four point night with two goals and two helpers.

Kimberley finished 3 for 9 on the man advantage while Nelson couldn’t get special teams going in an 0 for 7 effort.

Dynamiters goaltender Cody Campbell made 24 saves for his 10th win of the postseason.

Game Five is in Kimberley Thursday.

Elsewhere the Revelstoke Grizzlies topped the Osoyoos Coyotes 4-2 to earn a tw o games to one series lead in the Okanagan/Shuswap Final.