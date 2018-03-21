BC Rural Dividend grants inject $770K into East Kootenay

Four projects in the East Kootenay are getting a piece of the latest round of funding from BC Rural Dividend program.

The province announced Tuesday it was putting more than $1.4 million into projects across British Columbia that encourage economic diversification.

The funding is part of nearly $8 million in 58 project grants being handed out to eligibile local governments, First Nations and not-for-profit organizations.

“By helping local people deliver projects they know will make a real difference for their communities, we are building a foundation for healthy, robust and sustainable economies across our region,” Nelson-Creston MLA Michelle Mungall said in a release.

The Columbia Valley Greenways Trail Alliance landed $500,000 dollars for its Westside Legacy Trail that connects Invermere and Fairmount Hot Springs.

The money will be used to construct the Lakeview segment of the non-motorized paved trail.

The Akisq’nuk First Nation secured $97,120 to put toward building a multi-use, indoor sports facility in Windermere.

This will reportedly help rain 12 community members of complete engerineering site surveys.

The Village of Canal Flats also received $80,000 for a “visualization of a mixed-use cross-section of downtown to address deficiencies”, an industrial land strategy and hotel study.

The Columbia Valley Cycling Society receives $100,000 to develop and construct an intermediate level mountain bike trail in the Mount Swansea recreation area.

Earlier this month, almost $5 million was handed out to help fund 30 projects in wildfire impacted areas and two communities that were affected by he shutdown of local sawmills.