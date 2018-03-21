Canal Flats ushering in new identity

Canal Flats is shedding their image as a logging community.

Village Council has approved a new identity as they try to move on from the mill closure in 2015.

Mayor Ute Juras says they want to focus on new developments in jobs and tourism.

“We do have light industry and it has changed,” Juras says. “We’re family friendly, we have quality of place and tourism as well as a unique work/live downtown and then could also be a key employment center in the Columbia Valley.”

Juras says a big change requires a dynamic image.

“We need to change that conversation that we are not a logging community anymore, but we are looking at reinventing ourselves into something that will appeal to a lot of people,” Juras says.

Juras says they wants to see Canal Flats’ population increase from 700 to 1,000 people within ten years.

She also wants to attract entrepreneurs to the village as they try to diversify work in the community.

– Canal Flats Mayor, Ute Juras