KIJHL: Dynamiters blank Leafs, earn 3-2 series lead

The Kimberley Dynamiters shut out the Nelson Leafs on Thursday night for the second time this series.

The Nitros won 4-0 over the Leafs and now lead 3-2 in the Kootenay Conference Final.

Goaltender Cody Campbell stopped all 31 Nelson shots in the winning effort.

“I feel great right now.” says Campbell. “Even those games that we lost just a couple bounces didn’t go my way and I’ve felt good since the start of playoffs and I keep making saves at the right times for us and the guys do a great job of keeping guys out in front of me and cleaning up rebounds.”

The shutout gives Campbell his 11th win of the postseason.

Campbell says a strong start propelled them to victory.

“We stuck to our game plan and when we play with the speed that we do they have a hard time keeping up.” explains Campbell. “We could maybe do a little better staying out of the box [but] overall we did our jobs and all that matters is we get up on them in the series now and get an opportunity to go to the finals.”

The last time the Nitros reached the KIJHL Finals was in 2016 versus 100 Mile House when they were beat four games to one.

The Dynamiters can punch their ticket to the KIJHL Final with a win Friday in Nelson.

– Cody Campbell, Kimberley Dynamiters goaltender