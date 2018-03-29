Cranbrook homeless program lauds provincial counts

Cranbrook’s Homeless Outreach and Prevention program is lauding the province’s decision to conduct homeless counts across B.C..

Coordinator Tracy Pound is reacting to this week’s announcement the BC Government will conduct counts in 12 different communities including Cranbrook.

Pound says the more information the better.

“So we can speak clearly on the issue,” she insists. “I think, also, if it brings awareness to the issue and helps us look toward more concrete measures in terms of housing and meeting some of the needs we have in our community – it’s a good positive step.”

Three separate homeless counts were executed in Cranbrook last year:

The results clearly illustrated an issue locally.

“Housing, housing, housing,” Pound exclaims. “One of the biggest issues we have in Cranbrook is we have a shortage of housing. We have only about a 1.2% vacancy rate. We have a need for housing for a wide range of folks.”

Youth, seniors, at-risk individuals, working families and professionals, unemployed, and the ill are all types of people suffering in Cranbrook according to Pound.

“There’s certainly not a lot of affordable housing in the community, so we need a broad range of housing.”

Results from the 2017 counts included 214 adults and approximately 47 high school students experiencing homelessness in the previous 12 months.

– Homeless Outreach and Prevention coordinator Tracy Pound