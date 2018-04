The Revelstoke Grizzlies bested the Kimberley Dynamiters 4-1 in Game Three of the KIJHL Final on Monday night.

The Nitros outshot the Grizzlies 41-34 but struggled to get the puck past Grizzlies goalie Giovanni Sambrielaz.

Mason Palaga netted the lone goal for Kimberley in Game Three.

Kimberley leads Revelstoke two games to one in the best-of-seven series.

Game Four is Tuesday night at the Revelstoke Forum before the series shifts back to Kimberley on Thursday.