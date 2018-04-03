Albertan faces fine after vehicle passes Invermere school bus

Columbia Valley RCMP is investigating after another vehicle failed to stop for a school bus picking up children.

Police say the incident happened early in the morning last month outside Invermere when a grey Jeep Cherokee passed a bus with its stop sign and flashing lights engaged.

The school bus driver later recognized the alleged Jeep and called RCMP.

Mounties say they have identified the owner of the vehicle which is registered out of Alberta.

The school bus driver is reportedly willing to testify in court and bring in dashboard footage as evidence.

The ticket for failing to stop for a school bus is worth $368 dollars.

Police in the Columbia Valley and the local school district have previously said vehicles not stopping for school buses is a growing concern in the region.