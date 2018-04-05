New BC winter HWY safety measures already in East Kootenay

East Kootenay residents may be disappointed to hear highway maintenance improvements announced by the BC Government are already in place in our region.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure announced new measures Wednesday to boost winter highway safety measures.

The regulations will be implemented moving forward as 26 of the 28 services areas in BC are up for contract renewal this year.

However, our service area already signed the new contract with these improved regulations in 2016.

Highway mainteance during the winter has drawn significant public criticism for several years in our region.

However, local politicians and ministry staff have said the contractor continues to meet standards.