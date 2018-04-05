Dead goats found at Moyie dump

A Moyie woman says someone needs to be held accountable after she found seven dead goals at a nearby transfer station.

Amie Lubbers was taking a walk at the dump at approximately 7:30PM Tuesday when she noticed something laying in a snowbank.

“From the road, I thought it was a dog and some puppies to be quite frank,” Lubbers explains. “Get over closer, and it’s a dead [mother] goat and six baby goats just tossed in the bank. It was quite a disturbing scene to see.”

Lubbers says she was heartbroken when she realized what she came across.

“It looks like there was a bullet hole in the momma goat. There was no blood or anything around the area, so it looks like they were possibly killed somewhere else and then disposed there. And then the baby goats, we didn’t move them or flip them over or anything. There were no visible marks on them that we could see, but they were definitely deceased and just tossed in the snow.”

She adds its disturbing someone would leave deceased animals out in the open for anyone to see.

“If somebody couldn’t afford to feed these animals, or something like that, they could have contacted somebody [or] given them to the SPCA,” Lubbers asserts. “Since I’ve posted this on social media so many people have jumped forward and said, ‘We would have taken them in and feed these animal’.

“Perhaps maybe they did pass due to a parasite or something like that, but if that was the case then they should have been disposed of properly and not just tossed out there for the world to see. I guess that was the most disturbing part of it all.”

Lubbers contacted the SPCA, who told her staff will travel to the site to investigate.

The SPCA has not responded to our request for comment at this time.

Lubbers urges anyone with information about the incident to come forward, “somebody knows something and it would be great to share and get some justice for these little guys.”

– Moyie resident Amie Lubbers

(Photos courtesy of Amie Lubbers)