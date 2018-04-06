Film showcasing Kimberley mascot finalist in national competition

What if Kimberley’s Happy Hans wasn’t so happy?

A short film showing a different side of Kimberley’s mascot is a finalist in a national competition.

Hans of Doom, a film about Happy Hans on a rampage in the Bavarian City, is in the running for $10,000 in the Telus Storyhive contest.

Producer Jason Toner says the funding would cover the 10 minute horror movie’s production costs.

“It was a shock to us that we qualified for the final round and now people get to vote at the Storyhive website,” Toner says. “The more votes we get, the better our chances of winning the production budget in the contest.”

He`s amazed the 1970s style slasher flick got this far in the competition.

“Its just a little goofy idea that we had and people find it to be a hoot, our little take on our mascot,” Toner says. “Its a little funny thing that we are doing and it was a lot of fun to work on.”

East Kootenay residents can cast their vote for the local film until 1 pm this afternoon.

Telus Storyhive has funded and supported hundreds of films since it started in 2013.

– Hans of Doom Producer, Jason Toner