 Skip to Content
ON AIR NOW6:00 AM - 10:00 AMMatt and Pam in the Morning
listen live
Home

Kimberley, Panorama ski resorts set for final weekend

Cranbrook, BC, Canada / The Drive FM
Devin Howard
April 06, 2018 06:00 am
Kimberley, Panorama ski resorts set for final weekend

Two ski resorts in the region will be closing out winter this weekend.

Kimberley Alpine Resort is holding their annual Spring Splash Saturday featuring the Pond Skim Challenge and live music from BC/DC.

Panorama Mountain Resort also calls it a season on Saturday with their Super Hero Sun Fest that features the Peak 2 Valley Challenge.

Fernie Alpine Resort holds their year end events the following weekend.

More information can be found on the Kimberley Alpine Resort and Panorama Mountain Resort websites.

(Photo courtesy of Kimberley Alpine Resort)

Comments are closed.

Latest

More