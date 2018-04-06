RDEK planning own wireless alerts as national system unavailable

A new national alert system won’t cover emergencies in our region just yet, but the RDEK is working on its own mass notification system.

The national Alert Ready program will send messages to mobile phones in the case of an emergency.

However, for now, it will only cover tsunami warnings in B.C. and won’t be available for local governments.

All wireless carriers will be sending test text massges to customers, so the Regional District wants residents to be aware of the current limitations of the service.

The RDEK says they have been advocating for a system that will push emergency messages out to mobile devices.

It’s believed it will be at least a year before the technology is available to help local governments with emergencies.

With that said, the RDEK says it is in the process of implementing its own system that would send messages regarding evacuation orders or alerts.

Users will have to sign up for that system once it is in place.

Hundreds of properties in our region were under evacuation alert or order last fall due to raging wildfires.

Some residents in Fernie were also forced to leave their homes in October due to the tragic ammonia leak at the Memorial Arena.