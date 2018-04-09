Dynamiters crowned KIJHL Champions

Add another championship banner to the Kimberley Civic Centre rafters.

The Kimberley Dynamiters won the KIJHL Final four games to two over the Revelstoke Grizzlies.

The Nitros finished the series off in Revelstoke with a 5-3 win Friday night.

Head Coach Derek Stuart says it’s fulfilling to reach the ultimate goal they set for themselves.

“For us it was something that we really did believe that we could do if we stuck to our plan and didn’t veer too far away from it.” says Stuart. “At times that happened but our work ethic and our team toughness was just too much in the end and I think every series it was the deciding factor.”

Stuart also says it’s great to see his players’ dedication pay off after falling short in the conference final last season.

“We had a lot of guys come back in better shape and stronger than they were last year so a lot of the guys did put the work in in the summer and then the new acquisitions were easy to welcome on board.” says Stuart. “Rookies or veterans, it didn’t matter who they were, they were easy to welcome into the group and into our family.”

Forwards Matt Davies and Brock Palmer led the way offensively with 26 points each.

It’s the second time in four years Kimberley has captured the KIJHL title.

The Dynamiters now head to Richmond for BC’s Junior B Championship – the Cyclone Taylor Cup.

Kimberley opens the tournament Thursday against the Delta Ice Hawks.

– Derek Stuart, Kimberley Dynamiters Head Coach