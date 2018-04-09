Cranbrook teen “Champ” grateful after provincial seminar

A 15 year old girl from Cranbrook is back home after celebrating the 100th anniversary of War Amps in Victoria.

Georgia Hamilton attended the War AMPS 2018 BC Child Amputee Seminar in the province’s capital this month.

The event brings together child amputees, or “Champs”.

“It’s just such a warm and inviting community full of people who want to others and it’s all about the ‘Champs helping Champs’ idea,” Hamilton exclaims. “It’s a really cool thing to experience.

Hamilton had both her arms amputated after being diagnosed with TAR syndrome when she was born.

The Key City teenager says she cherished the opportunity to go to an event like this.

“You end up making a lot of friends,” Hamilton says. “There’s that common thing that you all bond with. Ya know, everyone is an amputee which is cool to see so many people like that all in one room because [that’s] a pretty uncommon thing.”

Hamilton says it was very special to meet someone with the same disease and be able to share life experiences with each other.

She even taught the other girl, who was much younger, how to tie her shoes.

With still lots of high school to go, the Grade 10 student already knows what she wants to be when she grows up, “I want to be an animator some day”.

– 15 year old Cranbrook “Champ” Georgia Hamilton