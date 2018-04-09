New Kimberley garbage truck to hit city streets in May

The City of Kimberley has all the equipment needed for their new automated garbage service.

CAO Scott Sommerville says the city’s new $321,931 garbage truck with an automated side loader arrived last week.

He says staff will begin training to use it with the new bins that will be distributed to all homes throughout the city.

“We’re going to start rolling them out one neighbourhood at a time. That’ll start in May,” Sommerville says. “We’ve got to train the operators, get used to the equipment and do some practice runs picking up the bins with the new arm. Every neighbourhood will have them by June.

Sommerville says this should improve garbage collection and reduce strain on city staff.

“Its going to be less wear and tear on our operators, its going to be quicker to have them picked up,” Sommerville says. “Residents won’t be limited to how many bags of garbage can go in the can, there won’t be weight restrictions to how much garbage can go in. Its going to be easier for the operators and less expensive for the city to operate the service.”

City Council approved a $478,611 upgrade to the garbage service last year, which includes 3,050 containers for all Kimberley homes.

Sommerville says the new containers are not wildlife resistant, but that option could be made available if problem bears are reported.

(Photo from the City of Kimberley)

