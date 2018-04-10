Seniors advocacy group hosting housing panel in Cranbrook

A Kootenay group advocating for seniors is exploring what housing options are available in the region.

The local chapter of the Canadian Association for Retired Persons (CARP), is hosting a meeting at Cranbrook’s Heritage Inn 12 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Secretary Sandy Zesnik says it will include a panel discussing housing needs for aging residents with community leaders.

“There are people retiring here and housing is difficult,” Zesnik says. “particularly if you are looking for a rental within your means, it sometimes can be very hard to find.”

Zesnik says its important for seniors to recognize how long they can continue living in their own home safely.

“If you are looking at downsizing, there are ways that can be considered, such as home sharing or putting in a secondary suite and allowing that to house your caregiver,” Zesnik says. “There is a lot of ideas out there that haven’t been explored.”

Politicians in several communities around the region have expressed concerns around occupancy rates.

Cranbrook Mayor Lee Pratt said last year the City of Cranbrook was dealing with an occupancy crisis for the elderly.

– CARP Kootenay Chapter #23 Secretary, Sandy Zesnik