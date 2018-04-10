East Kootenay snowpack 119%

The snowpack in the East Kootenay did not move much through the month of March.

Levels were at 120 per cent of normal as of March 1st, and inched down to only 119 per cent on April 1st.

The latest snow bulletin from the BC River Forecast Centre says the weather last month was relatively cool and remained dry for the most part until several storm systems moved through the province at the end of the month.

Temperatures across B.C. were near normal to slightly below normal (-2 to 0 ̊C relative to normal).

Precipitation was reportedly well above normal for most locations in the Interior according to the bulletin.

The average of all snow measurements across the province was 127 per cent of normal as of April 1st, which is up significantly from 119 per cent of normal on March 1st.

The lowest snowpack in B.C. was 65 per cent in the Stikine while the Okanagan and Similkameen have the highest at 152 per cent.

The forecast centre says snowpacks may still continue to rise in the coming weeks, which means there is the potential for the risk of flooding to increase as well.

It also indicates seasonal forecasts (April to June) from Environment and Climate Change Canada indicate an increased likelihood of below normal temperatures for the eastern border of British Columbia.