Construction underway for Sparwood’s Middletown Crossing

A highly anticipated $7.5 million highway project will finally break ground in Sparwood.

Drivers can expect months of construction for the Middletown Crossing project near the intersection of Highway 3 and 43.

Director of Engineering Danny Dwyer says delays in traffic are not expected immediately.

“They are working on highway signage and getting ready to commence work in the South West quadrant of that project off the highway,” Dwyer says. “So there won’t be a lot of highway disruption and that until later on.”

The project includes development of a a new sidewalk, road widening and a pedestrian underpass.

Dwyer says this project has been in the works for years.

He says it should improve safety for everyone travelling Highway 3 and 43.

“Its very important to bring this project to a conclusion,” Dwyer says. “This phase is the major element of that intersection in development.”

Dwyer says a number of elements were completed last year, including relocating Shaw fibre optic and BC Hydro electrical cables away from the highway.

Construction should be completed this Fall.

(Picture outlining details of the Middletown Crossing project from the District of Sparwood

– Sparwood’s Director of Engineering, Danny Dwyer