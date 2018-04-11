COTR women’s volleyball recruiting from coast to coast

The College of the Rockies women’s volleyball team has recruited players from coast to coast this off-season.

Abigail Taggart, Claire Sheppard, Cate Sykes and Julie-Anna Schaar are all coming to Cranbrook in the fall.

Taggart comes from the Infinity Volleyball club in Surrey.

“I’ve been researching and exploring the programs that they have and watching videos of the volleyball team.” says Taggart. “I’m extremely excited.”

Taggart says she has a genuine love for the sport.

“I always tried to play a lot of sports growing up but I never really wanted to stick with them.” says Taggart. “Volleyball was the only one that I ever felt that passion and drive for.”

Sheppard played with Gonzaga Regional High in St. John’s, Newfoundland last year.

“I think I can bring a lot of intensity.” says Sheppard. “In the past, teammates and coaches have said that I’m a really intense player and I can bring leadership.”

“I didn’t plan on playing volleyball next year but it seems like a great experience and I can’t wait to come out west.” says Sheppard.

Sykes comes from West Vancouver Secondary while Schaar spent her senior year at Memorial Composite High in Stony Plain, Alberta.

The COTR women’s team finished with a 7-17 record last season and were eliminated in the first round of the PACWEST Championships.

The Avalanche are hosting the PACWEST Championships this season which will take place in February 2019.

– Abigail Taggart, College of the Rockies Avalanche women’s volleyball team commit

– Claire Sheppard, College of the Rockies Avalanche women’s volleyball team commit