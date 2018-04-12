Kimberley investing $2.1 million into Norton Avenue rehabilitation project

Kimberley is investing nearly $2.1 million into one of two routes to the city`s ski hill.

City council approved an infrastructure replacement on Norton Avenue this week, which will see the road repaved and new water, sewer and storm systems installed.

Mayor Don McCormick says this is a significant upgrade.

“It is one of the two roads that we have up to the resort area,” McCormick says. “Its a very well used road and we need to make sure safety is paramount not only for the cars on the road and the pedestrians, but also the folks in the neighbourhood.”

McCormick says after getting feedback from residents, they will also narrow a walking path along the road.

“The original drawings had a shared path, a walking path and a bike path, for the length of the 200 block,” McCormick says. “The residents weren’t all that happy about that simply because bikes sharing literally a sidewalk is not necessarily a good idea.”

McCormick says a narrower road design and new LED radar signs should help slow traffic on Norton Avenue.

Work will get underway in June and should be completed by the end of September.

The first phase of the project met with backlash last September as Norton Avenue residents felt they weren’t consulted before sidewalks were demolished.

– Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick