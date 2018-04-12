KIJHL: Ghostriders name Jeff Wagner new Head Coach/GM

The Fernie Ghostriders have found a new bench boss.

The Riders have brought in Jeff Wagner to take over the role of Head Coach and General Manager.

This after Fernie released Craig Mohr from the position in March following the Ghostriders first-round playoff exit.

Wagner says he’s a coach that likes to emphasize the importance of a 200-foot game.

“Making sure that we’re pretty responsible on the defensive side of the puck, we’re winning our puck battles, we’re transitioning up the ice quickly and promoting a lot of structured creativity in the offensive zone.” explains Wagner. “It’s a style of play that is fun to watch and fun to be a part of.”

The new Fernie Head Coach previously spent time as the Associate Coach and Assistant General Manager of the Creston Valley Thunder Cats.

Wagner says his time under former Creston Head Coach Jeff Dubois and current T-Cats bench boss Brad Tobin was vital in expanding his knowledge as a coach.

“You’re going to have a bit of overlap in how we’re doing things in [Fernie] but I’ll be making it my own program as well.”

Wagner says he wants Fernie to return to winning form immediately.

“My expectation is to come into Fernie and be a competitive team.” says Wagner. “Get back to that legacy that is the Fernie Ghostriders being a championship team in this league.”

The Ghostriders have fallen in the division semi-final, which is the first round of playoffs, three years in a row.

The last time Fernie reached the KIJHL Final was 2008 when they defeated Kamloops four games to two.

