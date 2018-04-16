Cranbrook History Centre breaking ground on Railcar Preservation Project

The Cranbrook History Centre is taking steps to protect millions of dollars of historic railway cars.

The museum will hold a ground breaking ceremony for their Heritage Preservation Project 11:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Executive Director Tammy Morgan says the project will see a timber frame train shed built to house 28 railcars on site.

“In the first phase, we are hoping to cover nine of them. As each phase goes along, more and more will be covered,” Morgan says. “We have 17 cars that are currently on tour, so our goal is to make sure we have at least all of those covered at the end of the day.”

She says this is essential to preserve the historic coaches.

“If we don’t preserve our cars, we will lose them, which means that the community of Cranbrook loses the opportunity to have our tourism that comes in,” Morgan says. “We have people that come from all over the world just to tour our trains.”

Morgan says some of the vehicles are over 140 years old, dating as far back as 1877.

“The first phase is going to cost us about $1 million and then as we continue to move into the other phases, you are looking at approximately the same amount,” Morgan says. “So at the end of the day, its going to be quite a large project.”

Morgan says the History Centre spent around $10,000 last year repairing the cars from snow damage.

She hopes the project protects the city’s rail history for future generations.

– Cranbrook History Centre Executive Director, Tammy Morgan