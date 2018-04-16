One dead after crash on Cranbrook’s King Street

Cranbrook RCMP were called to the scene of a collision on King St at approximately 3:30 pm Saturday afternoon. RCMP were advised that a male was trapped inside the vehicle and that it was on fire. On arrival it was noted that Cranbrook Fire Department was on scene extinguishing the flames.

Fire managed to get the male passenger out of the vehicle to a waiting ambulance where he was transported to hospital. Unfortunately, the passenger later succumbed to his injuries. The female driver of the truck was also transported to hospital where she was treated and released.

Preliminary investigation reveals the truck and its occupants may have been at Elizabeth Lake before heading down King St. where the accident occurred.

Cranbrook RCMP are continuing to investigate this incident and will not speculate at this time as to the cause. Anyone with information, or who may have seen this vehicle leading up to the crash, is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-489-3471 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be relayed via web or text based tips with details on canadiancrimestoppers.org

From the Cranbrook RCMP