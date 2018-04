Elk Valley RCMP responded to a report of a sudden death at Fernie Alpine Resort Friday.

A 53 year old man was injured while snowboarding off a groomed trail in a small gully.

Mounties say the man was found by his friends and later died of his injuries.

Police say its unknown what caused the crash, but note the man was not wearing a helmet at the time he was snowboarding.

RCMP are continuing their investigation.

– From the Elk Valley RCMP