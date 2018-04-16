Cranbrook Chamber announces Business Excellence Awards winners

The 27th annual Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards culminated with a gala event Saturday at the St. Eugene Golf Resort and Casino.
90 nominees were up for awards in 13 categories. “The nominees were interviewed as part of the judging process leading up to the award recipients being selected,” said Chamber executive director David D. Hull. “Without exception, every judging panel said their decision was very difficult. That speaks volumes for the excellence within our business community.”
The following awards categories and recipients are;
Hospitality Excellence
Sponsored by Pacific Coastal Airlines
Elizabeth Lake Lodge
Non Profit Organization of the Year
Sponsored by Columbia Basin Trust
Cranbrook Farmer’s Market
Accredited Professional Services Excellence
Sponsored by Jim Pattison Broadcast Group – B104 & The Drive
The Hearing Loss Clinic
Retailer Excellence
Sponsored by Business Development Bank of Canada
The Paw Shop
Business to Business Excellence
Sponsored by Koocanusa Publications
Cranbrook Pest Control
Manufacturing & Production Excellence
Sponsored by Rocky Mountain Diesel
Cranbrook Interior Woodwork
New Business of the Year
Sponsored by Community Futures East Kootenay
Kootenay Computer
Customer Service Excellence
Sponsored by New Dawn Developments
The Heidout Restaurant & Brewhouse
Tourism Excellence
Sponsored by Pacific Coastal Airlines
Cranbrook History Centre
Business of the Year 1-15 Employees
Sponsored by Cranbrook Downtown Business Association
Canadian Rockies Landscape
Business of the Year 16+ Employees
Sponsored by St. Eugene Golf Resort & Casino
Home Hardware Building Centre
Young Entrepreneur of the Year
Sponsored by College of the Rockies
Jesse Roberts – Arby’s Cranbrook & The Firehall Kitchen & Tap
Business Person of the Year
Sponsored by Banking Association of Cranbrook
Barry Zwueste – CEO St. Eugene Golf Resort & Casino
– From the Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce