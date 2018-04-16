Cranbrook Chamber announces Business Excellence Awards winners

The 27th annual Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards culminated with a gala event Saturday at the St. Eugene Golf Resort and Casino.

90 nominees were up for awards in 13 categories. “The nominees were interviewed as part of the judging process leading up to the award recipients being selected,” said Chamber executive director David D. Hull. “Without exception, every judging panel said their decision was very difficult. That speaks volumes for the excellence within our business community.”

The following awards categories and recipients are;

Hospitality Excellence

Sponsored by Pacific Coastal Airlines

Elizabeth Lake Lodge

Non Profit Organization of the Year

Sponsored by Columbia Basin Trust

Cranbrook Farmer’s Market

Accredited Professional Services Excellence

Sponsored by Jim Pattison Broadcast Group – B104 & The Drive

The Hearing Loss Clinic

Retailer Excellence

Sponsored by Business Development Bank of Canada

The Paw Shop

Business to Business Excellence

Sponsored by Koocanusa Publications

Cranbrook Pest Control

Manufacturing & Production Excellence

Sponsored by Rocky Mountain Diesel

Cranbrook Interior Woodwork

New Business of the Year

Sponsored by Community Futures East Kootenay

Kootenay Computer

Customer Service Excellence

Sponsored by New Dawn Developments

The Heidout Restaurant & Brewhouse

Tourism Excellence

Sponsored by Pacific Coastal Airlines

Cranbrook History Centre

Business of the Year 1-15 Employees

Sponsored by Cranbrook Downtown Business Association

Canadian Rockies Landscape

Business of the Year 16+ Employees

Sponsored by St. Eugene Golf Resort & Casino

Home Hardware Building Centre

Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Sponsored by College of the Rockies

Jesse Roberts – Arby’s Cranbrook & The Firehall Kitchen & Tap

Business Person of the Year

Sponsored by Banking Association of Cranbrook

Barry Zwueste – CEO St. Eugene Golf Resort & Casino

– From the Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce