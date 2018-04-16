Cranbrook considering changes to annual fireworks display

Major changes are being considered to Cranbrook’s annual fireworks display.

City Council narrowly defeated an annual fireworks ban last week, which could have prohibited a display on Canada Day.

But the City is considering changing how and when they host events in the future

Chief Wayne Price says conditions around Canada Day simply do not work for fireworks in the city.

“The weather conditions have been to the extent that we’ve cancelled the one year and the other four years, we were at the eleventh hour,” Price says. “Typically, we set them off at 11:15 pm and we haven’t made the decision until 10 pm if we could go on with the fireworks or not.”

Some of the options being considered include celebrating Canada Day without fireworks or having a display at a different time of year.

Price says a New Years Eve show or Winter Carnival would reduce the risk significantly.

“You have less daylight hours, so you could be setting off a display shortly after supper in the early evening,” Price says. “The family could have a better evening and the timing is much better for a family type of activity.”

City Council will revisit the issue at a later date.

