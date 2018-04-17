Cranbrook History Centre’s new train shed could cost around $4 million

A shelter for the Cranbrook History Centre’s rail cars is expected to cost around $4 million.

This from Executive Director Tammy Morgan, as staff broke ground on the first phase of a new train shed outside the museum Monday.

Morgan says Phase One should hopefully be complete this Fall, covering over $1 million in work.

“We need to install the sprinkler system, the sprinkler room, all that stuff. So its beyond just the construction portion of it,” Morgan says. “We’ve been really blessed that we’ve had some funders who have come on board who are going to assist us, but we’re still looking for more sponsorship and funding.”

Morgan says they have not secured all the funds needed for the complete project, but are pursuing grants from CP Rail and Canfor.

“We would hope to have everything completed within the next two to three years,” Morgan says. “That’s also weather dependant, so if we have a really dry summer like we did last year, there’s going to be a delay in part of the construction. A lot of it is on the donations, the grants, the funding as they become available.”

She says their ultimate goal is creating a complete building with solar panels to help cover $60,000 in energy costs annually.

– Cranbrook History Centre Executive Director Tammy Morgan