Cranbrook banning fireworks over summer months

Cranbrook, BC, Canada / The Drive FM
Jeff Johnson
April 24, 2018 06:04 am
The City of Cranbrook is moving ahead with a fireworks ban over the summer months.

City Council voted Monday night to ban the displays within municipal boundaries from April until the end of October.

The decision was made due to the wildfire risk, with the Cranbrook Fire Department noting an increased fire risk in the region over the last five years.

While Cranbrook residents will be without fireworks for Canada Day, City Council also voted to organize an event that would include a display in the winter months.

City staff have also been directed to send a letter to the Regional District of East Kootenay, seeking a ban on fireworks in rural areas.

