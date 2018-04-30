WildsafeBC urging residents to keep garbage away from roaming bears

WildsafeBC’s Elk Valley branch says now is the time to make sure garbage is not left outside.

The local group is urging residents to put away any attractants, as bears are once again on the move.

Coordinator Kathy Murray says its in everyone’s best interest to keep bears, cougars and other wildlife away from their properties.

“The main issue being unsecured garbage and also livestock. The best way to keep grizzly bears away from your livestock is to have a properly installed and maintained electric fence,” Murray says. “Reducing conflict with wildlife really depends on managing attractants responsibly.”

Murray says its a lot easier to keep attractants indoors than to teach a bear to stay away from an unnatural food source.

COs put down 14 bruins in the East Kootenay last year, up from 12 killed in 2016.

That’s still a significant decrease from the 52 bears put down in 2015.

– WildsafeBC Elk Valley Coordinator, Kathy Murray