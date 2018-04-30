Local dispensary owner “disgusted” over BC’s proposed cannabis legislation

The owner of a local medical marijuana dispensary is disappointed with BC’s provincial cannabis legislation.

The province announced last Thursday its plans for distribution, sale, supply and enforcement of recreational pot.

Tamara Duggan of Tamarack Dispensaries feels the BC government mishandled the their plans for legalization.

“My feeling right now is definitely disappointment and a feeling of actual disgust at the mishandling of the whole cannabis legislation by the government.”

The provincial Liquor Distribution Branch is responsible for the distribution of cannabis to licensed retailers.

BC plans to sell non-medical cannabis through both provincially-run stores and private retailers.

The government also says they will tighten up on enforcement of illegal growing and selling.

“It’s more likely prohibition 2.0 than an actual legalization.” says Duggan. “The current system seems to have a lot more leeway and flexibility in it than what they’re proposing as legalization is going to have so many more rules.”

Duggan says the proposed legislation with penalize craft producers rather than bringing them into the system.

“Even just bringing the black market out of the shadows and into the light of day is something that they’re not even looking at doing.” says Duggan. “They’re making it so difficult and they’re more interested in penalizing those growers.”

The government says amendments to their Motor Vehicle Act gives police the necessary tools to deal with drug-impaired driving.

BC says it will continue to make adjustments to the legislation to ensure all their goals are met.

– Tamara Duggan, Tamarack Dispensaries owner