Three local hockey players selected for U-15 provincial tourney

Three hockey players from the East Kootenay are competing against BC’s best 2004-born players this week.

Jordan Wannop, Kaelen Wittingham and Dylan Flowers head to Penticton on Thursday for the BC Hockey U-15 High Performance Tournament.

All three players were on the East Kootenay ICE Bantam Tier 1 team this past season.

Wannop – a goaltender from Cranbrook – says he’s honoured to be selected for an elite tournament.

“I’m really excited to go.” says Wannop. “It’ll be so much fun playing against the best kids in BC.”

Flowers resides in Kimberley while Wittingham also lives in Cranbrook.

Wannop says he has nothing but praise for his two teammates.

“I think Dylan is one of the best defencemen out there.” says Wannop. “They’re both really good, they’re both hard workers and really good kids.”

Wannop says he hopes to play in the U-16 BC Cup next year and then get drafted into the WHL.

– Jordan Wannop, East Kootenay ICE Bantam Tier 1 goaltender

(Photos courtesy of Scott Damstrom)